Centre should implement Swaminthan Commission report on MSP, says VHP’s Praveen Togadia

VHP working president Praveen Togadia on Sunday demanded that the Centre implement the M S Swaminathan Commission report to ensure Minimum Support Price to farmers to ameliorate their lot and waive their loans. By ensuring that the report was implemented, their income would go up by five times and the role of middlemen would be totally eradicated, he claimed. “The Centre should talk to farmers, particularly from Tamil Nadu, who have been agitating for the past few months for their survival as their economy is in very bad shape,” he told reporters in Coimbatore.

Togadia demanded to know why the government cannot help farmers financially by waiving their loans when just 12 industrialists had Non Performing Assets of Rs 17,500 crore.

The present agricultural policy was consumer centric, Togadia said, adding it should be made both consumer and farmer centric.

