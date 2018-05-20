Centre should enact law to check cow slaughter, says VHP leader Sadhvi Saraswati

Sadhvi Saraswati exuded confidence that the Ram Temple would be built in Ayodhya despite the delays. (Source: Sadhvi Saraswati/Facebook) Sadhvi Saraswati exuded confidence that the Ram Temple would be built in Ayodhya despite the delays. (Source: Sadhvi Saraswati/Facebook)

The Centre should enact a law with a provision of life imprisonment to check cow slaughter, VHP leader Sadhvi Saraswati said at Jamshedpur on Sunday.

The sadhvi, president of Sanatan Dharma Prachar Seva Samity, said though some states have enacted legislations to prevent cow slaughter, a law should be framed and implemented properly at the national level. The VHP leader said she will carry on with her activities despite being booked under the non-bailable sections of the IPC on April 30.

Sadhvi Saraswati was booked under non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code allegedly for exhorting violence and hurting religious sentiments in her speech at a Hindu convention in Kerala. She was in the city to participate in a function organised by the Hindu Jagran Manch. The sadhvi said over 600 persons had trolled on her facebook page following her recent comment on consumption of beef.

She exuded confidence that the Ram Temple would be built in Ayodhya despite the delays.

