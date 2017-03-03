Centre should assure that Naga accord will not affect Assam: Tarun Gogoi

Talking about the law and order situation of Assam, Gogoi alleged it has deteriorated since the BJP-led coalition came to power in the state. (File photo) Talking about the law and order situation of Assam, Gogoi alleged it has deteriorated since the BJP-led coalition came to power in the state. (File photo)

Terming the BJP-led Assam government as “courage-less”, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Friday demanded assurance from the Centre that the Naga Peace Accord will not affect the state. “Has the Sarbananda Sonowal government informed the Centre that there has been widespread resentment against privatisation of oilfields? Has they told that it will go against the interest of the people? They simply do not have courage,” Gogoi said at a press conference at Assam Assembly complex.

He alleged that the proposed amendment to Citizenship Act will go against the people of the state as it will allow Bangladeshi immigrants to settle in Assam.

On the agreement signed with militants of Nagaland, Gogoi said, “The Naga Peace Accord has been kept under the wrap for so long. Why? Not Make it public. It must be confined to constitutional boundary of Nagaland. Let Assam government make it clear and we want assurance from Modi government.”

Nagaland peace accord was signed in August 2015 by the Government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) to end insurgency in Nagaland.

Talking about the law and order situation of Assam, Gogoi alleged it has deteriorated since the BJP-led coalition came to power in the state.

“When Sarbananda Sonowal became Chief Minister, he announced he would take minimum security and remain a common man. Now he has taken Z Plus security. Why? What does this mean?” the veteran Congress leader quizzed.

Gogoi also alleged that the BJP government working for big capitalists and privatisation at the expense of the poor people.