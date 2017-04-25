Centre should accept Bill to increase quota for minorty communities: Telangana CM to PM Modi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Source: PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Source: PTI)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today New Delhi made a case for increasing reservations to communities based on their educational and economic backwardness, and suggested that how much percentage of reservation is to be given for education and employment sectors should be left to the discretion of the states.

Rao stated that in each state, the social composition is different and the Constitution has stipulated that SC/STs should be give reservations. In States where SC/ST population percentage is more, the reservations percentage is above 50 per cent. In the states where there is considerable OBC population, they are asking for reservations to them based on educational and economic backwardness of the communities. “69 per cent of reservations are being implemented in Tamil Nadu. In Telangana, SC/ST/BC/Minorities are more. A majority of these communities are poor. There are many communities and castes, which are economically and educationally backward. In order to encourage them, we have passed an Act in the Assembly enhancing their reservation percentage. We need the Centre’s approval for this. Similarly, the issue regarding how much percentage of reservation is to be given for education and employment sectors should be left to the discretion of the States,” the CM appealed to the PM.

“There is a long pending demand in Telangana State for the categorization of the SCs. The Centre should respond on the SC Categorisation issue. A Bill in this regard should be introduced in the Parliament,” the CM said.

Rao also requested Modi to exempt from the Income Tax, agricultural related and depended trades as is done with the agriculture sector. The CM felt that by giving IT exemption to the trades and professions connected to the Agriculture Sector, people living on these trades will be benefitted the most. The CM wanted an Act should be passed in this regard.

Rao said that just like income from agriculture is tax-free, tax exemption should be given to BC communities involved in professions like sheep breeders, fishermen, weavers, washermen, barbers who are eking out a living out of their family professions. “Giving exemption to these professions and trades will help and support these people in a big way. Not only people in these hereditary professions will get help but it also strengthens the rural economy. In our State, we are encouraging sheep rearing, fisheries and other such professions. We have allocated huge funds in the budget. In future, thousands of crores worth business will take place through these hereditary professions. These people will become economically strong. Such hardworking people should not be taxed,” the CM opined.

The CM also stated that having accepted GST, the states are not at a loss. He urged the PM to take steps so that the state’s economy is not adversely affected.

The Telangana CM also took up some pending issues with the PM like taking measures to increase the Legislative Assembly Constituencies in Telangana based on the AP Re-organisation Act; bifurcation of High Court; release of Rs 1400 Crore funds due from the Centre; recognizing Kaleswaram project as National Project and releasing the funds, and handing over Parade Grounds in Secunderabad to the State for the construction of State’s Secretariat.

