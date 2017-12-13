Centre sets no new deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

The government on Friday extended the deadline to link Aadhar with PAN from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018. (File Photo) The government on Friday extended the deadline to link Aadhar with PAN from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018. (File Photo)

The Centre on Wednesday extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar to bank accounts indefinitely. Earlier, it had set December 31 as the last date for linking the Unique Identification Number to bank accounts.

A notification issued on Tuesday by the Finance Ministry’s revenue department said the new deadline would be notified by the Central government after due consultations.

The announcement comes after the government on Friday extended the deadline to link Aadhar with PAN from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018. A five-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court is likely to hear a clutch of petitions challenging the Centre’s move to make Aadhaar mandatory to avail government schemes and welfare measures on Thursday.

