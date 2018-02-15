Centre set to get four new ASGs, triple talaq advocate under consideration

The Centre currently has five ASGs in the Supreme Court —Tushar Mehta, Maninder Singh, Pinky Anand, P S Narsimha and Atmaram Nadkarni. (Representational Image) The Centre currently has five ASGs in the Supreme Court —Tushar Mehta, Maninder Singh, Pinky Anand, P S Narsimha and Atmaram Nadkarni. (Representational Image)

The Centre is set to elevate at least four more advocates as Additional Solicitors-General. Those being considered for the office are advocate Madhavi Goradia Divan and senior advocates Aman Lekhi, Sandeep Sethi and Vikramjit Banerjee, sources said.

Divan played a key role in helping the Centre firm up its stand in the instant triple talaq case in the Supreme Court. A five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court had struck down instant triple talaq by a 3-2 majority verdict.

A law writer and columnist in journals and newspapers, Divan has represented the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat in many cases in the apex court.

Sethi is a senior lawyer from the Delhi High Court, while Lekhi has appeared in several important cases including the coal scam cases, 2G case and Commonwealth Games scam case.

Banerjee is a postgraduate in law from Leicester University and a Chevening scholar. He writes on law, culture and religion.

The Centre currently has five ASGs in the Supreme Court —Tushar Mehta, Maninder Singh, Pinky Anand, P S Narsimha and Atmaram Nadkarni. The government does not have a Solicitor General. The post has been vacant since the resignation of Ranjit Kumar in October last year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App