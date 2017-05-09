Centre sends 5 IAS officers to UP after state seeks help

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Narendra Modi government on Monday sent five senior IAS officers currently posted at the Centre to be placed in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. All the officers are from the UP cadre. The move comes after the Uttar Pradesh government sought services of some senior officers of the state cadre. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the repatriation on Monday.

The repatriated officers are Alok Kumar from the 1988 batch, Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, Prashant Trivedi and Shashi Prakash Goyal from the 1989 batch and Anurag Srivastava1 from the 1992 batch. Alok Kumar has been serving in Textiles Ministry as a Joint Secretary, while Bhoosreddy is currently the Chief Vigilance Officer in MMTC Ltd.

Trivedi and Goyal are working as Joint Secretaries in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Ministry of Human Resource Development, respectively. Srivastava is a Joint Secretary in the AYUSH Ministry.

Another IAS officer Avanish Kumar Awasthi was sent back to Uttar Pradesh last month by the Centre.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now