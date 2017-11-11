Centre seeks suggestions for issues of people living along LoC, IB

The central government on Saturday sought suggestions from civil, military and paramilitary forces about the steps needed to be taken to address the issues of people living along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Special Secretary (Internal Security), Ministry of Home Affairs, Rina Mitra sought the suggestions at a high level meeting in Jammu on Saturday evening, an official spokesman said. “Mitra sought suggestions from the officers of the civil administration, Army, BSF and CRPF regarding the steps that can be initiated for redressing the issues of people and providing them relief,” he said.

A high level team led by Mitra arrived in Jammu on Friday and visited forward areas along the LoC and IB to assess the issues of border residents in the wake of frequent cross-border shelling by Pakistan.

The spokesman said she had a detailed discussion on the issues projected by border residents during the team’s visit to Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch. Joint Secretary Internal Security, Gyanesh Kumar; Director MHA, R K Swarankar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department, R K Goyal; Divisional Commissioner Jammu M K Bhandari; Inspector General of Police, Jammu, S D Singh Jamwal, and several top Army, CRPF and BSF officers and civil officers attended the meeting, the spokesman said.

