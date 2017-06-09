Centre seeking to double farmers’ income by 2022 : Ram Kripal Yadav

Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav. (File) Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav. (File)

The NDA government at the Centre seeks to double the income of farmers by 2022 as its focus is on galvanising agriculture, Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said on Friday. “Narendra Modi government is putting added emphasis on the agriculture sector. The aim is to substantially boost the farm sector and double the income of farmers by 2022,” Yadav said at Bhanjanagara in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

Asserting that the NDA Government was committed to the development of farmers and the poor, the minister said schemes like Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchaya Yojana and Fasal Bima Yojana are some of the historic schemes to ensure the welfare of the agriculturists.

The union minister of state for rural development was addressing a ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikash’ programme to mark the completion of three years of Modi government at the Center.

Presenting a report of NDA government’s performance, Yadav listed different schemes undertaken by the Centre in the last three years aimed at ensuring the welfare of the poor and elevating the status of socially and economically backward sections of society.

The amount sanctioned for the construction of pucca houses in rural areas have been increased from Rs 70,000 to Rs 1.30 lakh with the extra expenditure for construction of toilets.

Programmes like ‘Swachh Bharat’ mission would play a major role in accelerating efforts to achieve universal sanitation coverage, he said.

Mudra Yojana is designed for development and refinancing activities relating to micro units and its purpose is to provide funding to the non-corporate small business sector, Yadav said.

Turning to Odisha, the union minister said the Modi government has selected Odisha as the laboratory for implementation of its Garib Kalyan Yojanas (welfare schemes meant for poor people) and asked the people of the state to strengthen the BJP-led regime at the centre.

“Odisha is chosen as the Centre for implementation of Garib Kalyan Yojanas. Therefore, people of the state need to cooperate with the Modi government and strengthen its hands for speedy development of the state,” he said.

The union minister’s programme at Bhanjanagara assumed political significance as the assembly segment is considered as the citadel for ruling BJD.

