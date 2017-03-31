Centre says it will be happy if any state government waives farmers’ loans

Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh. (File Photo) Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh. (File Photo)

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said in Lok Sabha Thursday that he would be happy if the new BJP government in Uttar Pradesh waived farm loans as promised by the party before the assembly elections. He was speaking in the House during zero hour. The minister made these remarks in response to a demand by Congress member Jyotiraditya Scindia that the government announce a farm-loan waiver. The Congress members, led by their floor leader Mallikarjun Kharge, walked out of the House to express their dissatisfaction with the minister’s reply.

Scindia pointed out that the BJP had stated in its election manifesto in Uttar Pradesh that it would waive loans of farmers. It had promised to provide relief to two crore peasants, he added. However, it was stuck over that platitude (jumla) and was “not taking any step in that direction”, Scindia said.

“The Uttar Pradesh BJP had stated in its election manifesto that if it formed a government, it would waive loans of small and marginal farmers,” the minister agreed. “I will be happy if any government helped the farmers from its own exchequer.” Since allocations to states had, according to him, been enhanced by the 14th Finance Commission, “we welcome if state governments help (the farmers)”.

Earlier, Scindia said that notwithstanding the Centre’s slogan of “Sabka saath, sabka vikas”, farmers in Tamil Nadu were on the verge of committing suicide as the state had seen a 62 per cent deficiency in rainfall. The minister said the Centre had increased the amount earmarked for providing succour to farmers on account of natural disasters from Rs 24,000 crore to Rs 47,000 crore.

About farmers of Tamil Nadu, Singh said the state had been given Rs 1,082 crore from the disaster relief fund in the five years prior to 2014. In contrast to this, Rs 3,000 crore had been given by the present regime in the last two years. About the demand for a farm loan waiver across the country, the minister said the current interest on agricultural loan was 9 per cent. The Centre gave two per cent subsidy on the interest, with the rate further subsidised by some of state governments.

Kharge, who came into the House after the minister had responded to the zero hour mention by Scindia, rose to say something, but the Speaker had meanwhile called Jai Prakash Narain Yadav of the RJD to speak. “Your party has already spoken,” Mahajan told Kharge. Congress and NCP members then walked out of the House.

