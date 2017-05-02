Centre sanctions Rs 588 crore for drought-hit Rajasthan

Besides Singh and Jaitely, minister of state for agriculture S S Ahluwalia, union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and senior officers of the ministries of home, finance,

The Centre on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 588 crore as relief to drought-affected Rajasthan. The decision has been taken at a meeting of a high level committee chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley besides others.

The committee approved the assistance from the National Disaster Relief Fund in respect of Rajasthan to the tune of Rs 588.34 crore in the wake of drought of 2016-17, an official statement said. It took the decision after examining a proposal based on the report of the Inter-Ministerial Central Team which visited the drought-affected state.

Besides Singh and Jaitely, minister of state for agriculture S S Ahluwalia, union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and senior officers of the ministries of home, finance, agriculture and NITI Aayog also attended the meeting.

