Centre sanctions additional 50 days employment under MGNREGA to Kerala

Farmers at a MGNREGA work site.

The Centre has sanctioned an additional employment over and above 100 days per household under rural job scheme in drought-hit Kerala. Kerala Disaster Management Authority had recommended declaration of drought in all districts of Kerala in view of deficit in South West Monsoon.

The state government which declared all 14 districts as drought-affected based on the recommendation had written to the Union Ministry of Rural Development to permit Kerala to provide up to 150 days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

“In view of the likelihood of increased demand for employment on public works due to the drought situation, it has been decided, under Section 3(4) of MGNREGA, to provide upto 50 days of additional employment in notified drought affected districts in the financial year 2016-17,” Rural Development Ministry has said in its notification issued last week.

Currently, funds are being provided to the states Under Section 22 of MGNREG Act for meeting the cost of employment upto 100 days per household in a financial year.

