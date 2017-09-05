Centre reviews infrastructure projects on China border

nion ministers Kiren Rijiju, General (retd) V K Singh and Army chief General Bipin Rawat and senior officials reviewed the ongoing projects along the Sino-Indian border. nion ministers Kiren Rijiju, General (retd) V K Singh and Army chief General Bipin Rawat and senior officials reviewed the ongoing projects along the Sino-Indian border.

The Centre on Monday reviewed the progress of projects for construction of roads and other infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh in the wake of the recent standoff with China, a home ministry official said. Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, General (retd) V K Singh and Army chief General Bipin Rawat and senior officials reviewed the ongoing projects along the Sino-Indian border.

“We have discussed about the roads and other infrastructure along the border,” General Rawat said after the hour-long meeting. Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,126-km border with China of the total 3,488-km-long Sino-Indian border. To redress the situation arising out of lack of infrastructure, the central government has decided to undertake construction of 73 roads of operational significance along the forward areas.

Out of these 73 roads, 27 are being constructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh at an estimated cost of Rs 1,937 crore, a home ministry official said. The construction of these 27 roads has been assigned to the Border Roads Organisation, Central Public Works Department and others. Out of the 27 roads, eight have been completed.

