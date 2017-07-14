Centre releases Rs 51.30 crore as flood relief fund to Arunachal Pradesh

Papum Pare: A view of the damage after a massive landslide at Laptap village under Toru Circle of Papum Pare district in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Papum Pare: A view of the damage after a massive landslide at Laptap village under Toru Circle of Papum Pare district in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

The Centre has released advance grant-in-aid of Rs 51.30 crore to Arunachal Pradesh for rescue and relief operations on account of flash floods, a finance ministry statement said. Due to heavy rains and floods in North East, department of expenditure in the Ministry of Finance has released Rs 51.30 crore as grant-in-aid to Arunachal Pradesh on the basis of recommendation of the 14th Finance Commission for relief necessitated by natural calamities to the state, the statement said.

This amount is being released in advance for rescue and relief operations required on account of flash floods, it added.

