Centre raps Manipur govt over NH blockade

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI photo) Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI photo)

The Centre on Thursday rapped the Manipur government for “failing” to discharge its “constitutional” duties as it failed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on National Highway despite repeated requests.

In a letter written Thursday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also asked Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang to ensure that there is no disturbance in movement of vehicles going through his state as there have been reports of Naga Students Federation calling for a blockade of vehicles in Nagaland.

In a tough message to Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh, the Home Minister said that the continuous blockade of the National Highway 2 has caused an acute shortage of essential and other goods in Manipur and breakdown of law and order, leading to an extremely distressing situation.

“The state government has failed to keep the National Highway 2 open, in spite of the Government of India’s repeated requests and making available Central forces to assist the local forces,” the Home Minister told the Manipur CM in his letter.

The Home Minister told the Manipur Chief Minister that he was advising him again to ensure the supply of essential commodities to Manipur through National Highway-2, rationally using the assistance of Central forces, as necessary.

“Maintaining of law and order and essential supplies are constitutional obligations of the state government which has to do so and take leadership.

“For the sake of people of Manipur, I call upon you to discharge these constitutional obligations with utmost promptness, while reiterating Government of India’s commitment to support your forces in keeping NH-2 open,” he said.