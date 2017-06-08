Centre promoting good governance: Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju said that he has kept his promise by bringing in many development projects for Arunachal Pradesh like roads and bridges, IT, education, health, etc and become a part of the development. Kiren Rijiju said that he has kept his promise by bringing in many development projects for Arunachal Pradesh like roads and bridges, IT, education, health, etc and become a part of the development.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that the NDA government at the Centre promotes and encourages good governance and discourages misgovernance and corruption. Addressing the ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sammelan’ organized by IOCL at Seppa in East Kameng district to highlight the achievements of the three years of Modi government, Rijiju, the Union Minister of State for Home, said that demonetisation is a historic event and a “one-front crusade” against black money, corruption, counterfeit currency, and terrorism.

The fruits of demonestisation will be reaped gradually and each and everyone would be benefitted, he was quoted as saying by an official release here. Rijiju also urged the people to start taking advantage of the digital payment system and exhorted the youth to promote and educate the general public about ways and means of digital payment. Acknowledging that road communication was vital for other developmental aspects to make an impact, Rijiju said that not a single road project has been pending in Delhi till date. It was for the first time that 195 roads and 55 bridges projects had been sanctioned for Arunachal Pradesh on a single day under the NDA government at the Centre.

“This exhibits that the NDA government prioritizes inclusive development only,” he added. On Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, he requested the people not only to keep their surroundings clean and hygiene but also to change their mindset for progressive development. About protection and special care for NE states, Rijiju said that many of youths of the region have been recruited in Delhi Police.

The union minister said that he has kept his promise by bringing in many development projects for Arunachal Pradesh like roads and bridges, IT, education, health, socio-cultural projects and urged the people, youth, in particular, to cooperate and become a part of the development. The day is not far away when Arunachal Pradesh would become one of the most developed states of the country, he added.

