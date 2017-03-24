Centre procured HIV drug for children on emergency basis: Govt

Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel (File) Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel (File)

The Centre has procured anti-HIV drug for children on “emergency” basis after its manufacturer, Cipla, stopped its production without informing the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), the government said on Friday. Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said in a written reply that the government has taken note that production of Lopinavir syrup has been stopped by the manufacturer.

“The sole manufacturer with WHO GMP Ms Cipla stopped production of the syrup formulation without prior intimation to NACO. The NACO has done an emergency procurement from registered manufacturer Mcneil and Argus. “The drug is already being supplied and is available throughout the country,” Patel said.

The syrup is required for treatment of the HIV positive children with weight below 10 kg and hence number of children receiving this drug varies from time to time, she said. “As per February 2017 monthly progress report from State AIDS Control Society (SACS) 651 children are getting this drug,” she added.

According to reports, Cipla stopped production of the drug after the government allegedly failed to clear their dues. After the withdrawal of the life saving drug, children living with HIV had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his help in the matter, the reports said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now