Centre ‘proactive’ on issue of US protectionist measures: Minister of State

As protectionist measures such as visa curbs are looming large on the Indian IT sector with the regime change in the US, Minister of State for Electronics and IT P P Chaudhary today said the Union government is proactive and there is no reason for worry. “Definitely we will take up. The government is always ready to protect the interest of our IT professionals and IT companies. We have always been ready, we are ready now also. Modi government is even more ready on this,” he said.

He was responding to a question on taking up with the US the issue of protectionist measures like visa curb looming large on Indian IT sector with US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration all set to take charge.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event to unveil Mphasis’ ‘My Stamp’, to commemorate the company’s Silver Jubilee here, he said, “Modi ji and his government is not only reactive, but proactive always.”

Not wishing to elaborate about discussions with the US administration on the issue, the Minister said the matter was related to the Ministry of External Affairs, adding that things would be made known when the need arises.

Trump has made a tougher immigration policy a central theme since the day he announced he would run for president.

His nominee for the post of Attorney General has assured US lawmakers that the Trump administration will take steps, including pushing legislative measures to curb “abuse” of H-1B and L1 visas by foreign workers, moves that could significantly hurt Indian IT firms and professionals.

Chaudhary said earlier also visa issues had been raised and resolved. “Now again it has been raised it will get resolved.”

Stating that there was no reason for Indian IT companies and professionals to worry, he said, “the reputation of our IT companies’ world over is outstanding. The diversification measures that our IT companies are doing…there will be good demand.”

He said there would not much of a problem on visa related issues. “…there are indigenous opportunities also, so I don’t think there is any need for worry,” he added.