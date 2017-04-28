Centre plans to parachute 9 IAS officers to Yogi office

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

In a strong signal of its intent to keep a close tab on the administration of Uttar Pradesh, the Centre plans to paradrop senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers from here for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s secretariat.

Sources said that a formal proposal for repatriation of nine officers, handpicked by the Prime Minister’s Office, was sent by the Department of Personnel & Training on April 12 to the Cabinet Secretariat but the approval was taking time as the shortlisted officers have to give their consent.

Sources said that of the nine, two had expressed their inability to move back to the state due to personal reasons.

The shortlisted officers are from the Uttar Pradesh cadre. They are mainly of the Joint Secretary rank at the Centre, implying that they could be appointed as Secretaries or Principal Secretaries of various departments in the state. They are, at present, posted in Cabinet Secretariat, Ministries of Commerce, Human Resource Development, Food, Textiles, Health and Ayush. One is at UIDAI and one at MMTC Ltd.

Despite three large bureaucratic reshuffles in the state, Adityanath has appointed just four officers to the state secretariat. The rest are still being handled by officers from the Akhilesh Yadav regime.

Adityanath’s third rejig — the biggest so far — came yesterday but it mainly involved the appointment and transfers of district magistrates. The second one, a week ago, comprised divisional commissioners and DMs.

