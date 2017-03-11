Centre opposes petitions challenging restriction on depositing old currency notes

The central government on Friday opposed in the Supreme Court a clutch of petitions that challenged its decision to restrict the deposit of demonetised currency till December 30, 2016, though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier declared that old notes could be deposited till March 31, 2017. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told a bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar that the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stood by its decision and that no relaxation could be provided to anyone for depositing old notes.

“Let me tell you that possession of the old notes is in fact illegal now. The petitioners cannot hold the old notes,” said the AG when the counsel for the petitioners sought a direction to let them deposit old notes with the RBI. The bench adjourned the matter for March 21 for a detailed hearing even as it observed: “We did not intend to do anything (when the government was given three days to respond)… the intention was to make you alive to the situation.”

On his part, Rohatgi said the government and RBI did not not wish to file formal replies and that he was willing to argue the matter straightaway. Three petitions have questioned the “propriety and reasonableness” of The Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Ordinance, 2016, whereby the RBI was absolved of its liability to accept demonetised currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 despite a promise made by the Prime Minister on November 8, 2016, in his “address to the nation” to announce the demonetisation policy.

The petitioners attached copies of the PM’s address and a press release issued by the RBI on November 8 last stating that those who failed to deposit the old currency notes in banks by December 30 could do so at designated counters till March 31. These RBI counters, the statements had said, would accept the old notes upon completion of certain formalities. However, the ordinance issued on December 30 allowed only non-residents Indians to deposit old notes till March 31.