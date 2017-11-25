Centre not releasing Punjab share in GST collections: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu alleged that the “improper” implementation of the GST had left business communities fuming as they were finding it difficult to adjust to the new tax system. (File Photo) Navjot Singh Sidhu alleged that the “improper” implementation of the GST had left business communities fuming as they were finding it difficult to adjust to the new tax system. (File Photo)

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday accused the Centre of delaying the process of giving the state’s share in GST collections. The minister along with Congress workers also took out a protest march against the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The state is facing problems in spending on development projects because of a cash crunch caused by the delay in disbursement of Punjab’s share in GST collections, he alleged here. “The GST has created terror among people and it is a direct attack on the federal structure. Rs 3,500 crore has not been paid by the Centre to the Punjab government,” Sidhu said.

He also claimed that traders and customers were upset with the tax slab. “Earlier there was a six per cent tax on goods but with the implementation of the GST, tax was being charged at 18 per cent on most of goods because of which both traders and consumers are upset,” the minister said.

The Local Bodies Minister alleged that the “improper” implementation of the GST had left business communities fuming as they were finding it difficult to adjust to the new tax system. He claimed that with the Centre sharing tax proceeds with states, the latter had become “beggars” for their share of revenue.

Reportedly, two ambulances carrying patients got stuck in the traffic jam for half-an-hour because of the protest march.

