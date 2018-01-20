Centre nod to Z-plus security for Nitish Kumar

Soon after an attack on the convoy of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Buxar, the Centre accorded Z plus security to him. The state government had in August last year requested the Home Ministry to include Kumar on the central list of Z-plus category. However, the decision was taken recently after a threat perception analysis by the central security agencies.
It is not clear which agency will be given the task of protecting Kumar. A home ministry communication said Kumar will be accorded Z-plus security. It is also not clear whether the security will be given to Kumar at all India-level or only in Bihar. Nitish is a state protectee and as per norms, he is provided security by state security forces.
