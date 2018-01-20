Centre nod to Z-plus security for Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish kumar (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Bihar chief minister Nitish kumar (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Soon after an attack on the convoy of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Buxar, the Centre accorded Z plus security to him. The state government had in August last year requested the Home Ministry to include Kumar on the central list of Z-plus category. However, the decision was taken recently after a threat perception analysis by the central security agencies.

It is not clear which agency will be given the task of protecting Kumar. A home ministry communication said Kumar will be accorded Z-plus security. It is also not clear whether the security will be given to Kumar at all India-level or only in Bihar. Nitish is a state protectee and as per norms, he is provided security by state security forces.

