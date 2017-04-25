Centre nod to amend CRZ norms for Mumbai slums

Mumbai’s coastal skyline is set for a makeover. Construction along the coastline could soon pick up pace with the Union government Monday agreeing to modify coastal regulation zones for lifting curbs for the redevelopment of slum colonies. In Mumbai, there are over 80 large slum pockets and 300 small ones on the coast between Cuffe Parade and Dahisar.

While the UPA regime had originally relaxed CRZ norms in January 2011 to permit the redevelopment of these areas, builders were not interested in a public-private partnership model that was proposed.

Refusing to give slum developers a carte blanche, the UPA government had imposed a condition that the state would have to partner with the builders in redeveloping these slums and hold a minimum stake of 51 per cent in the development.

But Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged the Centre Monday to relax the 51 per cent norm. “They have agreed,” he said. The CM held a meeting with Nripendra Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Delhi “over hurdles impeding some development projects”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 25, 2017 2:56 am