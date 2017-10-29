#CoalBuryingGoa
Centre nod for development of roads connecting Shirdi: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari today visited the famous samadhi temple of Saibaba and also attended afternoon aarati.

By: PTI | Shirdi | Published:October 29, 2017 10:16 pm
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari prays at Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple, Shirdi on Sunday. PTI Photo 
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that a special package of Rs 8,500 crore has been approved by the central government for construction of roads connecting the pilgrimage town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district. Gadkari today visited the famous samadhi temple of Saibaba and also attended afternoon aarati.

“For the comfortable journey of devotees coming to the Saibaba temple from different parts of the country and abroad an amount of Rs 8,500 crore has been sanctioned by the union government for development of roads,” Gadkari told reporters here.

