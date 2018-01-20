Centre must take effective measures to end cross-border firing: JKPCC

There has been a surge in cross border firing in J&K in last one year. There has been a surge in cross border firing in J&K in last one year.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday asked the Centre government to take effective measures to end the cross-border firing. The JKPCC also accused the Centre of failing to create an atmosphere of peace in the region.

“Government of India must take effective measures to put an end to the cross-border firing, which has cost so many precious lives, including that of Army, BSF personnel, so far,” JKPCC president G A Mir said in a statement here. “Central government has miserably failed to create an atmosphere of peace. It has failed even to ensure safety of people, who were worst hit because of the ceasefire violations,” Mir said.

BJP should stop playing politics on deteriorating situation on borders and ensure that peace prevails, so that no more precious life is lost due to cross border firing,” he said.

