Centre must reveal black money, fake currency deposited at banks: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo) Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo)

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Tuesday demanded that the Centre should reveal figures on how much black money and fake currency were deposited at banks post-demonetisation. “The government should reveal figures on how much black money and fake currency were deposited at banks post-demonetisation,” he said in a statement . The state Congress chief alleged that the Centre had failed to solve problems being faced by people even after the expiry of a 50-day deadline to normalise the situation post-demonetisation. He said people were still waiting for withdrawal limits to be lifted.

Pilot claimed that the economy had slowed down, as only 40 per cent new currency had been infused in the system. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcements on New Year’s eve was an attempt to deceive people and hide his government failures,” he said.

It seemed the Prime Minister made announcements as if he was delivering budget speech, Pilot said.