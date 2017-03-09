Centre must find permanent solution to fishermen attacks: TNCC

TNCC charged the BJP-led government with failing to provide protection to the Tamil fishermen. TNCC charged the BJP-led government with failing to provide protection to the Tamil fishermen.

The Congress in Tamil Nadu today demanded that the Centre find a permanent solution to the vexed fishermen issue by holding talks with Sri Lanka immediately. “The Central government should take steps to find a permanent solution to the attacks on Tamil fishermen by holding talks with the authorities of the island nation,” Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president, S Thirunavukkarasar told reporters here. He charged the BJP-led government at the Centre with failing to provide protection to the Tamil fishermen. Announcing a grant of Rs one lakh to the Indian fisherman who was shot dead allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy, the Congress leader said the Central and state governments must provide a relief of Rs 1 crore to the fisherman’s kin.

Reacting to the protest against the proposed hydrocarbon project at Neduvasal, he said the agitation would continue until the Centre withdrew it.

He also urged the government to pass a resolution in the Assembly opposing the project and send the copy of the resolution to the union government, demanding its withdrawal.

On demands for a probe into the death of late J Jayalalithaa, the TNCC president said, “a judicial inquiry either by a Supreme Court or High Court Judge may be conducted immediately”.

Replying to a query on the Congress stand on the proposed no-confidence motion against the Assembly Speaker by DMK, he said, “Definitely, we will be with DMK, as it is our allied party”.