Centre moves SC against NGT ban on 10-year-old diesel vehicles

Challenging the ban on 10-year-old diesel vehicles, the Centre moved Supreme Court Friday to appeal against the directive of the National Green Tribunal(NGT). The apex court rued that the Ministry of Heavy Industries had a ‘casual attitude’ as it failed to attach the old Supreme Court order on the issue.

“Why are you not effectively stopping 10 years old diesel vehicles? Issue directions to all the concerned authorities to take off all diesel vehicles which are over 10 years old from the roads,” a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Swatanter Kumar had earlier said.

Earlier in August, the top court had lifted the ban on registration of diesel vehicles above 2000cc in Delhi and NCR. It also noted that a 1 per cent cess on ex-showroom price will be levied as green cess on such vehicles and the cess will likely be passed on to buyers. The court had further said that the one per cent green cess will be deposited before Central Pollution Control Board, which will open a separate account in a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) bank.

In 2015, the Supreme Court had temporarily banned the sale of large diesel vehicles in New Delhi, which had triggered strong protests from car manufacturers. The Central government had thrown its weight behind the auto industries, saying “diesel cannot be termed as an undesirable fuel.”

