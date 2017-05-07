Centre launches e-guide for visitors at historical monuments

Mahesh Sharma had earlier launched a mobile application. Mahesh Sharma had earlier launched a mobile application.

To help visitors get information about artefacts and sculptures, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has arranged for an ‘e-guide’ in historical monuments across the country. This would mean that those who earlier paid for an audio guide during their visits to monuments will now be able to take guided tours for free.

Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma on Wednesday launched a mobile application that visitors can use to gather information about the artefacts they come across. Sharma said the app will change the visitors’ experience.

Since many historical monuments have poor telecom reception, the audio-visual app will work not on Internet, but on Intranet.

N K Sinha, secretary, culture and tourism, said visitors can connect their phones to the Intranet and scan the QR code beside each artefact. “Once you scan the QR code with your phone, you can get all the details,” said Sinha.

The minister said that the government is also talking to states to ensure that an area up to 500m from protected monuments is kept polythene-free. At present, up to 300 m from the boundary of a protected monument is marked as a polythene-free zone.

Sinha said that the ministries of culture and drinking water and sanitation are working together to use Intranet to help track garbage in residential colonies.

“The app we will develop will not use Internet, so it won’t lead to huge data usage bills. A router placed at one end of the colony will create the local network,” he said. Explaining the way in which the app will work, he said, “Once you are in the WiFi zone and are connected to the Intranet, you will get a message, asking you if you can see garbage. If you do, click a photograph and send it to us.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now