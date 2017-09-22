Centre, Jammu and Kashmir govt ready to talk to everybody: Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav BJP general secretary Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said the Centre and the J&K government are ready for dialogue with everybody and without any conditions and that doors are open for those who want to talk.

Madhav arrived in Srinagar on Thursday on a daylong visit and held meetings with BJP ministers, legislators and prominent party workers. Madhav, who is considered to be the architect of the Agenda of Alliance between the BJP and PDP in the state, said coalition between the two parties is working very well and its focus for the next three years is on the state’s development.

In reply to a question about talks with separatists, Ram Madhav said doors are open for all those who want to talk. ”Doors are open whether they want to talk to the state or the central government. We are ready for talks with everybody. We want to talk without any preconditions.”

Madhav also said militancy in the state is in decline and that the PDP-BJP government is focusing on development. “The terror activity is on decline. Unfortunately, some incidents are taking place. Security forces and J&K police will take steps to control them,” he said.

In a meeting with BJP ministers and party legislators, Madhav sought feedback on various governance-related issues. Sources said he also dropped hints of reshuffle among the BJP ministers on the basis of performance and there is a possibility of some ministers being dropped.

