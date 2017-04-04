Centre, J&K govt discuss ways to deport Rohingyas

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi. (Source: Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi. (Source: Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Nearly 11,000 Rohingya Muslims in Jammu & Kashmir have come under the scanner as the Centre on Monday held discussion with the state government and security agencies over their illegal stay and suspected involvement in militant activities in the Valley. Interestingly, most of them are in possession of Aadhaar cards.

On Monday, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi held discussions to find out ways to identify them and deport them to Myanmar. During the discussion, J&K DGP S P Vaid, Chief Secretary B R Sharma and senior officials of the BSF were also present.

There are nearly 40,000 Rohingya Muslims across India.

