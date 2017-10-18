Centre issues security advisory to states for festival season

The state governments were also asked to be alert during the festivals against provocative sloganeering, especially near religious places, by subversive elements, a ministry official said (File) The state governments were also asked to be alert during the festivals against provocative sloganeering, especially near religious places, by subversive elements, a ministry official said (File)

The Union Home Ministry has asked state governments to be extra vigilant during the ongoing festival season against attempts by terrorists and subversive elements to disrupt peace and ignite communal tension. In a countrywide advisory, the ministry has asked all states to deploy additional forces in crowded places such as markets, railway stations, bus terminals and religious places to foil attempts by terrorists to carry out attacks.

The state governments were also asked to be alert during the festivals against provocative sloganeering, especially near religious places, by subversive elements, a ministry official said. However, the official said, there was no specific input about any plan by terrorists to disrupt peace anywhere in the country.

While Dhanteras is being celebrated on Tuesday, Diwali and Bhai Duj will be celebrated on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

