Centre in apex court: ‘Ram Sethu will not be affected by Sethusamudram’

The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that Adam’s Bridge or ‘Ram Sethu’ will not be affected while executing the Sethusamudram Shipping Canal project, which aims to create a shipping route through the waters between India and Sri Lanka. This was conveyed to the court in an affidavit filed by the Shipping Ministry. “That the Government of India intends to explore an alternative to the earlier alignment of Sethusamudram Ship Channel project without affecting/damaging the Adam’s Bridge/Ram Sethu in the interest of the nation,” the affidavit said.

The former UPA government had in two affidavits filed in February and September 2013 told the apex court that it intended to pursue the implementation of the project given its advantages. The new affidavit said the proposed alignment had “socio-economic disadvantages” and hence “the government of India does not want to implement the said alignment”.

Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand brought the affidavit to the court’s notice on Friday when BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who had filed a PIL against the project, mentioned it for urgent hearing. ‘Ram Sethu’ is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban or Rameswaram Island off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu and Mannar Island on the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

The Sethusamudram Shipping Channel project has been facing protests from some political parties, environmentalists and certain Hindu religious groups. Under the project, an 83 km-long deep water channel was to be created, linking Mannar with Palk Strait, by extensive dredging and removal of the limestone shoals.

The apex court had on November 13 last year granted six weeks to the Centre to clarify its stand on Ram Sethu. It had also granted liberty to Swamy to approach the court if the response of the Centre was not filed.

