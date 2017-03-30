Centre imposes 10 per cent import duty on wheat, farmers not impressed

Farmers in Punjab, who have been demanding a complete ban on import, have termed this an eyewash. Farmers in Punjab, who have been demanding a complete ban on import, have termed this an eyewash.

Ahead of wheat harvesting season and expected bumper crop, the central government has imposed a 10 per cent import duty on wheat after a gap of nearly four months. But farmers in Punjab, who have been demanding a complete ban on import, have termed this an eyewash.

Since December 8, there was “zero per cent import duty’ on wheat and big corporate houses imported huge amount of wheat from Australia, Ukraine and other countries.

Farmers said reinstatement of a 10 per cent import duty, against their expectations of 25 per cent, was quite late since the country had already imported around 55 lakh tonnes of wheat and prices had also come down to some extent in the international market.

The big corporate houses dealing in wheat now already have stocks till July-August, farmers said. According to Jagmohan Singh Dakunda, general secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), wheat prices in the international market have come down over the past few weeks and and 10 per cent import duty now is just making a “mockery” of farmers.

“We demanded a complete ban on the import of wheat as the country had enough stocks and also because a bumper crop is expected this time,” he said, adding that big corporate houses would still prefer imported wheat for running big flour mills instead of buying wheat from local farmers which will cost them higher.

Rajesh Jain, a wheat trader, said that even with the 10 per cent duty on import, wheat from the international market will cost Rs 1,500-1,600 while Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat is Rs 1,625 per quintal, which will go up to Rs 1,800-1,900 per quintal for traders after tendering.

Naresh Ghai, president of Punjab Roller Flour Mills Association, however, backed the central government’s decision but said it should have been at least 25 per cent so that farmers could be benefited in the real sense ahead of wheat harvesting.

The huge import was allowed in 2016-17 due to less production of wheat owing to inclement weather conditions. Due to less production, the rates of wheat escalated up to Rs 2,200-2,300 per quintal in the country, prompting then government to remove import duty altogether.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now