Centre, IMD lock horns over storm deaths in Rajasthan, UP on May 2

A blame game has started between the Centre and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) over alleged lapses in the weather warning agency’s early warning mechanism, days after dust storms whipped through parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, killing over a hundred people.

While the Centre has asked IMD to explain why its forecasting mechanisms failed to prevent the deaths, the meteorological agency maintained it had called up chief secretaries of the two BJP-ruled states, but they had “failed to disseminate the information.” The IMD also said that its role was to forecast and issue alerts, while it was up to the state authorities to take it to the “last mile” and alert people.

A senior IMD official told The Indian Express that “written observations on the steps taken to issue warnings” had been sent to the Centre. “The IMD is not to be blamed… We provided a warning of up to five days before the May 2 storm,” the official said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was campaigning in Karnataka when the storm caused havoc in the state, had blamed the weather department for not providing adequate information. Rajasthan authorities had also said that information provided by the weather monitoring agency was not “specific”.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member Kamal Kishore said there is a need to “vigorously” push for creating awareness among people. “The NDMA provides normative guidance than needs to be then adapted to the local context,” he said. Kishore said the NDMA had prepared videos on precautions to be taken during lightning. These videos were in English and Hindi and could be translated to local languages.

