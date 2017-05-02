Centre has no concrete policy to stop infiltration, says Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Tuesday paid tributes to soldiers killed in the Kashmir attack and alleged that the Centre does not have a concrete policy to stop cross-border infiltration. “Neither the government is able to give a befitting reply to Pakistan for the despicable act nor does it have any concrete policy to stop terrorist infiltration,” Pilot said in a statement here.

Pilot condemned the brutal killing of the army men in Kashmir saying that “Pakistan has crossed all limits”. He claimed that incidents of killings of jawans and infiltration is on rise for the last three years.

