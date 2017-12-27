Centre finally eases borrowing cap for Punjab

Sources said special permission has been granted to the state in lieu of a term loan of Rs 31,000 crore against alleged food grain scam. Sources said special permission has been granted to the state in lieu of a term loan of Rs 31,000 crore against alleged food grain scam.

Answering consistent pleas of Punjab government to raise its borrowing limit under Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act 2003, the Centre has finally allowed the state to raise an amount of Rs 3240 crore annually over and above the prescribed limit.

With the permission, the fund-crunched Punjab government would be able to borrow money to pay the farm loan waiver of Rs 9500 crore it had notified.

Sources said special permission has been granted to the state in lieu of a term loan of Rs 31,000 crore against alleged food grain scam. The state pays an instalment of Rs 270 crore every month towards that loan. The officials of food supply department had met the Union Finance and Food Ministers recently and sought that they should be allowed to borrow this amount as state was unable to pay it.

Under the provisions of FRBM Act, 2003, the state government’s borrowings are restricted to a maximum of 3 per cent of the GSDP. The state had made a plea that it should be allowed to raise it to 4.5 per cent.

As per the allowed limit, the government can borrow only Rs 12,810 crore. The government had sought relaxation for taking another loan of

Rs 10,000 crore for loan waiver. The expected gap in revenues and expenditure in Financial Year 2017-18 had been projected at Rs 10,273 crore.

The pleas were declined as the Centre was said to be wary of relaxing the norms for Punjab stating similar demands from other states would follow.

Sources said in a fresh plea Punjab told that Centre had allowed Rs 31,000 crore term loan for alleged food scam and Rs 15,000 crore for UDAI scheme, over and above the FRBM limit, and that the same can be done for the term loan repayment.

The government has already arranged an amount of Rs 4200 crore for the farm loan waiver. A high-level meeting would be organised on Wednesday to discuss when to extend the loan waiver. The government had earlier decided a tentative date of January 7.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App