Centre failed to set up Mahanadi tribunal, Odisha government to tell SC

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (PTI/File) Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (PTI/File)

The Odisha government plans to notify the Supreme Court about the central government’s failure to appoint a tribunal to resolve the dispute over Mahanadi waters with Chhattisgarh. Over the last two years, Odisha has been alleging that the Chhattisgarh government was violating a 1983 treaty on Mahanadi waters by constructing unauthorised dams and barrages.

“The Odisha government requested a tribunal on November 19 last year. The one-year deadline to constitute the tribunal has expired,” Pradeep Kumar Jena, Principal Secretary in the Department of Water Resources, told The Indian Express over phone. “We approached the Supreme Court last year. On October 9, the last hearing, counsel for Government of India had committed that a decision on the tribunal would be taken before November 19 (this year). In the next hearing, most likely on December 1, our lawyers will raise the matter.”

Odisha’s request for a tribunal was made as per section 4(1) of the Inter-State Water Disputes Act (1956). The Act states when the “central government is of the opinion that the water dispute cannot be settled by negotiations”, it shall “within a period not exceeding one year from the date of receipt of such request” constitute a water dispute tribunal.

In January, the Centre appointed a negotiations committee “to assess availability and utilisation of waters of Mahanadi and its tributaries”, according to a press release by the Ministry of Water Resources. Sources said the Centre “deliberately included” Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, which receive very little water from the Mahanadi, to tie up the issue in bureaucratic knots, forcing Odisha to reject the committee.

“It cannot be called a ‘negotiations committee’. When the issue is so important, how can negotiations take place at the level of a CWC [Central Water Commission] chief engineer, and members of government departments? Negotiations could happen only after an expert assessment,” said Jena.

“This is a critical issue that links over 65 per cent of Odisha’s population. There is a nexus between (Government of) Chhattisgarh and Government of India, both run by BJP, to see that Odisha is put into difficulty,” said Rabindra Jena, BJD Lok Sabha MP from Balasore.

“It is apparent from the conduct of the Centre that Mr Modi is not behaving as the Prime Minister of the country but as the PM of the BJP. We requested the Odisha CM to take the opposition into confidence but he did not respond,” said Congress leader Narasingha Mishra.

“The CM is also the state irrigation minister. In 2015, the CM’s secretary said in an affidavit that Odisha will not be affected even if 100 barrages are constructed (by Chhattisgarh on Mahanadi). BJD is trying to incite people. We wish to protect the state’s interests. It was the BJP that told the Odisha government to go to court,” said Sajjan Sharma, Odisha BJP spokesperson.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App