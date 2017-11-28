Centre failed to control communalism, freedom of expression being trampled upon, says Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah also lashed out at the PDP-BJP government for ‘not being serious’ on providing basic amenities to the people. (Express photo) Farooq Abdullah also lashed out at the PDP-BJP government for ‘not being serious’ on providing basic amenities to the people. (Express photo)

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday accused the Centre of “failing to control communalism” in the country and warned that if such incidents continued to take place, India’s secular character would get “destroyed”.

He said communal incidents taking place since the last few years were hurting religious tolerance and religious freedom in the country. “The government in New Delhi has failed to control communalism in the country. If it (communalism) goes on like this, then the country will reach the point of destruction,” Abdullah said at a meeting of party functionaries and workers.

“It (communalism) will destroy the centuries-old secular character of the country. Incidents of communalism since the last few years are hurting religious tolerance, brotherhood and religious freedom,” he said.

Expressing concern over “trampling” of freedom of expression, the NC president said, “Freedom of expression of the people is being trampled upon which is highly unfortunate and a matter of concern.”

He also lashed out at the PDP-BJP government for “not being serious” on providing basic amenities to the people and also criticised the implementation of GST in Jammu and Kashmir.

