Centre examining report on former Arunachal CM’s suicide: Rajnath Singh

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:March 17, 2017 10:25 pm
The Centre is examining a report pertaining to suicide of former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul sent by the state government, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

Pul was the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh from February 19, 2016 to July 13, 2016. His body was found hanging in the Chief Minister’s official bungalow on August 8, 2016.

Pul, who had dramatically captured power in the state by replacing Congress’ Nabam Tuki, had to vacate the post after Supreme’s Court directive.

“We have received a report from the Arunchal Pradesh government and we are examining the matter,” Singh said, while while replying to a debate in the Lok Sabha on Demand for Grants of the Home Ministry.

Pul’s wife Dangwimsai has demanded an SIT probe into allegations levelled by him against some former and serving persons holding constitutional posts.

