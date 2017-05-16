Centre delaying appointment of two new ministers: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia took to Twitter over the issue, saying now sacked minister Kapil Mishra’s ensuing “media circus have ended”, it is time files are cleared. (Representational Image) Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia took to Twitter over the issue, saying now sacked minister Kapil Mishra’s ensuing “media circus have ended”, it is time files are cleared. (Representational Image)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the Centre of “stalling” the Delhi government’s activities by allegedly holding back files relating to the appointment of two new ministers in his cabinet. Kejriwal said the people of Delhi should not suffer due to the BJP-led Centre’s “enimity” with the Aam Aadmi Party government. “The Centre is sitting on the files for the last 10 days. Many Delhi government activities are stalled due to this. Your enmity is against us, don’t take revenge from the people of Delhi,” he tweeted. Kejriwal holds no portfolios in the Delhi government, which can have a maximum of seven ministers as per Constitutional provisions.

Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia also took to Twitter over the issue, saying now that sacked minister Kapil Mishra’s indefinite fast and the ensuing “media circus have ended”, it is time the files are cleared.

Mishra was sacked on May 6 and two AAP legislators –Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gehlot — were inducted in the cabinet.

A top official in the government said the files pertaining to the appointment of Gautam and Gehlot were sent to the Home Ministry just after the city cabinet decision to remove Mishra.

There was no official word from the Home Ministry over the allegations.

Mishra held the portfolios of water, tourism, art and culture.

Before him, AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar was sacked from the cabinet after an objectionable video allegedly involving him emerged last August.

No new face had replaced Kumar and Sisodia has been taking care of his portfolios — social welfare, and women and child welfare among others.

