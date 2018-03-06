Centre considers IAP-like initiative in backward districts

Faced with hurdles in transformation of 115 districts from “backward” to “aspirational”, the Centre is mulling an initiative similar to the Integrated Action Plan (IAP) used in Left Wing Extremist (LWE) districts, according to government officials. Cabinet secretary P K Sinha is likely to hold discussions with Prabhari Officers on “bottlenecks” and “availability of funds” for these backward districts on March 8, officials said.

Under IAP, launched in 2010 for LWE districts, additional central assistance with focus on creation of public infrastructure and services is granted to districts with an annual outlay of Rs 30 crore. “We have held a series of discussions after the PM’s meeting with collectors and DMs of backward districts in January. Few bottlenecks have been identified which will be taken up during the review by cabinet secretary,” an official confirmed.

For each of these 115 districts, a senior level official of the rank of additional secretary or joint secretary has been nominated Prabhari Officer. Thirty-five worst-affected LWE districts are among these districts. The Prime Minister is expected to visit one of the “well performing districts” on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar on April 14.

The Union government has embarked on a policy initiative for rapid transformation of 115 districts lagging in development parameters like nutrition, education, basic infrastructure, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion and skill development. However, officials said, one of the stumbling blocks faced by majority of DMs is lack of untied funds to carry out developmental activities. “Another area of concern is absence of civil society, NGOs, volunteers, media, among others, who could act as agents of change,” an official said.

