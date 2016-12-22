Centre committed to help common man, underprivileged: Arjun Ram Meghwal

The Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs said that the Union government is keeping a close watch on the entire situation and that things are getting normalised with each passing day. (PTI Photo) The Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs said that the Union government is keeping a close watch on the entire situation and that things are getting normalised with each passing day. (PTI Photo)

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said that post demonetisation, the Union government is committed to help common man and claimed that the move will help the underprivileged in a big manner. While saying that Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s statements on this matter are childish in nature, he claimed that only the corrupt are making a hue and cry over note ban, whereas the common man understands its importance.

The Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs said that the Union government is keeping a close watch on the entire situation and that things are getting normalised with each passing day. Ample number of currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 100 denomination have been put into use and in the next few days, things would get normalised completely, he said.

The union minister claimed that even the lines outside the ATMs and Banks are getting smaller. He said that people should keep full faith in the Union government and they would themselves see a lot of difference in things improving in next few days.

Meanwhile, at a separate rally of BJP Scheduled Caste Front in Jalandhar, Meghwal said that Dalits are going to benefit from the Centre’s note ban as this move will help in bringing financial and social equality. He claimed that despite facing hardships due to demonetisation, the people are giving their full support to the government.

“The last month’s note ban move which has demonetised high value currency notes is going to benefit the people from scheduled caste in a big manner,” he said. The union minister said that he has himself interacted with people standing at bank queues and claimed that they are fully supporting the Centre’s move, though it was not easy for the common man.

Launching a scathing attack on the previous Congress governments at Centre, he said they have never tried to bring socio-economic equality in society, whereas the Modi government has fulfilled the dream of underprivileged sections

of the society.