Centre closely monitoring situation in flood-hit Tripura

Agartala: A man wade through a flooded road in Agartala on Friday. (PTI Photo)

The Centre is closely monitoring the rescue and relief operations in flood-affected Tripura, where NDRF personnel have been rushed to assist the state administration. “We are in touch with our teams,” Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju told PTI in New Delhi.

Rijiju said one team of the National Disaster Response Force was mobilised from Agartala for Ashram Chamani colony village in West Tripura district on Friday as the water level had gone up due to an increase in water in Hoara river.

During their operations, the team evacuated 357 flood affected people on Friday and 372 people on Saturday to safer place. The NDRF personnel have now moved to Pratapgarh village in the district for rescue operations, Rijiju said.

Normal life was paralysed in Agartala on Friday as many areas of the town were waterlogged due to incessant rain. Movement of people and vehicles came to a halt, many shops were closed and attendances in government offices, banks and schools and colleges were also thin due to incessant rains and waterlogging.

