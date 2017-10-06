Centre clears credit limit of Rs 28,263 crore for Punjab for paddy procurement

The amount has been sanctioned for procurement of paddy in the current marketing season, which will last till the end of October, said the release. (Source: File) The amount has been sanctioned for procurement of paddy in the current marketing season, which will last till the end of October, said the release. (Source: File)

The Centre on Thursday sanctioned a Cash Credit Limit (CCL) of Rs 28,262.84 crore for procurement of paddy for Punjab in the Kharif marketing season 2017-18.

A government release said CM Amarinder Singh’s personal intervention in the matter facilitated the release of the CCL, which is required to ensure timely payment to farmers against their crop. Amarinder has been taking up the issue with union agriculture and finance ministers on a regular basis and had met both again this week in New Delhi.

The amount has been sanctioned for procurement of paddy in the current marketing season, which will last till the end of October, said the release. It said the chief minister has directed all the state procurement agencies to take immediate steps to ensure timely payment to the farmers for their produce.

