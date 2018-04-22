Centre, Chhattisgarh obstructing Mahanadi river water: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today hit out at the BJP-led governments, at the Centre and in Chhattisgarh, accusing them of obstructing the flow of the Mahanadi river water into Odisha.

Charging the BJP with being instrumental in depriving Odisha of its share of Mahanadi river water, the BJD president asked his party workers to go to the people and tell them about the circumstances leading to decline in the flow of the Mahanadi river water, the lifeline of Odisha, to the state, Patnaik said at a symposium organised by the ruling BJD on Mahanadi water issue here.

“Mahanadi river has dried up in Odisha as both the BJP government at the Centre and in Chhattisgarh have blocked the flow of its water into our state,” Patnaik said.

Though Chhattisgarh claimed that it was releasing Mahanadi water into Odisha, flow of the river in our state has been substantially hit due to construction of barrages and dams in upper catchment areas by the neighbouring state, he said.

Asserting that Odisha is committed to save the Mahanadi, he said a “Green Mahanadi” drive has been launched in order to undertake plantation of lakhs of trees on both sides of the river for its safeguard.

The chief minister also said Odisha’s request for formation of a tribunal to resolve the Mahanadi issue was ignored by the BJP-led NDA government at the centre.

Even after the Supreme Court ordered formation of tribunal for the purpose, the central government failed to extend the required cooperation, he alleged.

The allegation levelled by Patnaik was, however, refuted by the BJP as baseless. State BJP vice-president Sameer Mohanty said Patnaik’s statement was unfortunate.

People are aware of the BJD’s inefficiency, Mohanty said. Patnaik also unveiled a book – “Mahanadi Pain Mahasangram”.

