Centre changes skill development policy, training to be given on industry ‘demand model’

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Pratap Rudy Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Pratap Rudy

The Centre has made a major policy shift under its Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) programmes that aimed to train 50 crore people by 2022 to provide skilled labour in the job sector. The government has now decided to change its model from the current supply driven to demand driven. The ministry argues that the decision has been taken to ensure that the trained workforce is not unemployed in case of lack of sufficient jobs.

LiveMint quoted Rajesh Aggarwal, director-general of training and joint secretary in the skills ministry as saying in a press conference on Tuesday: “We don’t want to chase any number. Whether it is 150 million by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and 350 million by ministries—we are delinking it, not attaching any number,”

LiveMint also quoted Minister of State (independent charge), MSDE, Rajiv Pratap Rudy saying in the press conference agreeing with his ministry’s official: “It will be demand driven than supply driven.”

Rudy made the announcement in the press conference that the government has skilled over 1.17 crore people under its MSDE programmes.

The government said that this number is exclusive of the numbers contributed through skill development schemes and initiatives under other Central Ministries.

Pointing out that the government wants to move slowly with the scheme, Rudy said, “Skill India is a silent revolution that is underway and it is a joint investment that the government along with the private partners is making for the future growth of the country. It is a path that needs to be tread very carefully since it involves the future of the youth of our country. What we sow today is what we will reap tomorrow. We have hence taken the first two years, to set our base right and align the skill ecosystem to national standards of skill qualification.”

“Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), which was launched on July 15, 2015 alone has witnessed more than 26.5 lakh people getting trained in skills of their choice till date, of which 50 per cent are women candidates. It is good to see that more and more women candidates are coming forward to take up skills. Last year women participation under PMKVY was 40%.I am elated to see that we have an equal male-female ratio this year cumulatively.”

Rudy hinted a possible reluctance from the private sector to take on the workforce produced from the MSDE program. “The industry/private sector will only partner when they see quality workforce coming out from Skill India,” he said.

The Ministry officials said that they are “trying to move away from the supply driven skill development scenario to a demand driven one, so that we do not have skilled youth who are unemployed in India.”

The ministry listed its achievements. Some of the major ones are:

Training over 1.17 crore people under MSDE programs, skilling 26.5 lakhs people under MSDE’s Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. Over 4.82 lakh people were brought into the organised sector through the recognition of prior learning program under PMKVY which recognises existing skills and certifies youth (13000 Rubber Tappers, More than 250 Railway Porters and 1500 Employees of Rashtrapati Bhawan).

Over 1,381 new ITIs have been opened with more than 5 lakh seats. Over 1 crore people trained under NSDC’s short term skilling ecosystem. Pradhan Mantri Yuva Yojana launched to promote young entrepreneurs and self sustainability. Target to cover 14.5 lakhs over the next 5 years.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd