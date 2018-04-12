Centre calls five states for Mahanadi meet, BJD cries foul

The BJD also questioned the Centre’s intentions to proceed with the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT), which was notified by the Ministry of Water Resources in line with a Supreme Court order in January. (Photo for representation) The BJD also questioned the Centre’s intentions to proceed with the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT), which was notified by the Ministry of Water Resources in line with a Supreme Court order in January. (Photo for representation)

The BJD has criticised the Union Water Ministry’s move to invite five states for a meeting on April 16 to discuss the Mahanadi water-sharing issue, over which Odisha is locked in a dispute with Chhattisgarh.

Apart from Odisha and Chhattisgarh, officials from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand have been invited to the meeting in Kolkata.

The BJD also questioned the Centre’s intentions to proceed with the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT), which was notified by the Ministry of Water Resources in line with a Supreme Court order in January. “These (meetings) are sinister designs to delay MWDT’s work. When the Supreme Court has ordered a tribunal, where does the question of Arjun Meghwal’s (MoS for Water Resources) meeting arise?” BJD Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Keshari Deb told The Indian Express. “This is a ploy to help Chhattisgarh.”

The issue reverberated in the Odisha Assembly on Wednesday, with the BJD creating noisy scenes during the budget session and causing adjournment of proceedings.

Read | In Odisha vs Chhattisgarh Mahanadi water wars, issues of dams, politics

In a press release, the BJD said, “After the Supreme Court’s order to constitute a tribunal, nothing has been done except announcement of the names of tribunal members. The terms of reference for the tribunal have not been shared… Five states have been invited to the meeting (on April 16). BJD criticises this move and will protest it on April 15 through a mass convention in which MPs and MLAs of 15 districts will participate.”

Officials in Odisha’s water department told The Indian Express that they have recorded significant reduction in water flow in the Mahanadi in Odisha and forecast a crisis in May and June. “Based on observed flow, we have calculated that reduction (of water flow into Hirakud reservoir) was 43 per cent in November, 39 per cent in December, and 41 per cent in January,” said Gopal Ray, chief engineer with the water department.

Sources said the government may file an interlocutory application with the tribunal to stop Chhattisgarh’s construction of current and future projects until a final decision is taken by the tribunal.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App