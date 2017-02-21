Centre bats for ward-wise vote counting

The Centre Monday supported in the Supreme Court the prevalent method of counting votes on ward basis instead of declaring poll results for the constituency as a whole. It said counting votes on ward basis helps a candidate know in which wards he needs to work harder.

Responding to a PIL that has sought constituency-wise declaration of results, the Centre also rejected an argument that after getting elected, leaders discriminate between wards on the basis of the number of votes they got there. The government said candidates always try to get maximum votes and hence would not discriminate.

A bench, led by Chief Justice of India, however, adjourned the matter on Monday for a detailed hearing later.