Centre bans manufacture, sale of oxytocin

Centre has banned the manufacture and sale of oxytocin by the private sector and also its import with immediate effect. The move comes after several reports about the misuse of the hormone in agriculture and the dairy industry. Oxytocin in any form or name will not be allowed to be sold through retail Chemist.

There are also elaborate regulations that have been laid down for the manufacture and supply of oxytocin for use in hospitals. Manufacturers will supply directly to hospitals. These regulations will come into effect from July 1. Among the harmful effects of unwarranted exposure to oxytocin are early puberty and nausea

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, had, in its judgment dated March 15, 2016 in CWPIL No. 16 of 2014 titled ‘Court on its own motion’ versus State of Himachal Pradesh and others, observed that there is large scale clandestine manufacture and sale of the drug Oxytocin leading to its grave misuse, which is harmful to animals and humans. Amongst others, it had also observed that the feasibility of restricting the manufacture of Oxytocin only in public sector companies should be considered.

The matter was considered by the Drugs Technical Advisory Board, a statutory body constituted under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The Board recommended that Oxytocin formulations for human use be regulated and restricted to be supplied only to registered hospitals and clinics in public and private sector to prevent its misuse.

